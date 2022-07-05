SA models Denetric and Lebo Malope are currently in Milan flying the Mzansi flag high at Fashion Week

Denetric shared some pictures of his time in Milan online and made it clear that he is lapping up every second

The people of Mzansi are truly happy for both Denetric and Lebo, and pray this adventure opens greater doors

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mzansi male model Denetric Malope is flying the South African flag high in Milan as he takes on Fashion Week. While he is there for work, Denetric is taking time to soak in all that is the capital of fashion.

Denetric Malope is loving every moment that he spends in the capital of fashion, Milan. Image: Twitter / Denetric Malope

Source: Twitter

The Italian city of Milan is recognised internationally as one of the world's most important fashion capitals. Denetric and his brother Lebo are putting SA on the fashion map.

Denetric recently took to Twitter with a little photo dump of his days in Milan… and it is breathtaking! The malope brothers are doing Mzansi proud while having the lushest time. He is trying the local cuisine, walking the streets, breathing in the air and just loving it ALL!

My guy, enjoy it!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“My vibe right now is just living life!”

The people of Mzansi love this for Denetric

Seeing Denetric living his best life filled many with pride as they know he and his bro are doing the most to make Mzansi proud. Every bit of this adventure is well deserved.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@emma_kawira said:

“looking awesome”

@Funani_Q said:

“Love this for you ”

@Bonny__1 said:

“No ways ”

@bhubaza said:

Limpopo brothers make SA proud as they model at Milan fashion week, credit supportive mom for their good looks

In related news, Briefly News reported that Limpopo brothers, Denetric and Lebo Malope, are living their dream as they take the international fashion modelling scene by storm.

They walked side by side at the Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 for Fendi. Denetric, 23, said it was wonderful walking the ramp with his 17-year-old brother.

They disclosed that they get their beauty from their mom and their creativity from their grandmother, who was a popular dressmaker in their community.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News