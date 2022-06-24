Brothers Denetric and Lebo Malope took the runway together at the Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 for Fendi

The Limpopo-born siblings get their good looks from their mother and creativity from their grandmother

Dentric started modelling internationally last year and said enjoyed having his younger brother join him on the exciting journey

Limpopo brothers, Denetric and Lebo Malope, are living their dream as they take the international fashion modelling scene by storm.

They walked side by side at the Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 for Fendi. Denetric, 23, said it was wonderful walking the ramp with his 17-year-old brother.

They disclosed that they get their beauty from their mom and their creativity from their grandmother, who was a popular dressmaker in their community.

Denetric and Lebo Malope are thriving in the fashion modelling scene abroad, thanks to their supportive family. Image: @DenetricMalope/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In an article by Drum, Denetric revealed that he started going international last year in May when he travelled to Milan and did Prada and Dolce&Gabbana. The Tshwane University of Technology design graduate said:

“With Lebo I was waiting for the right time to introduce him to the industry, he’s a beautiful boy but I needed the correct timing. He started early this year but went international at the beginning of June. We ended up at Fashion Week because it was a season and we had to be there according to what our management says."

The brothers said their mother was their biggest fan and always reminded them of how proud she was of them.

“Our parents always encourage us to do the best we can and to do everything that makes us happy. They are always our biggest cheerleaders. We have always been allowed to do what we want. I studied IT, but after a year and a half, I switched to fashion and I found my passion.”

Denetric switched to fashion and graduated virtually last year because he was already based in Europe. Lebo is still in high school. He is in Grade 10 at Pretoria High School.

The brothers did not share what lies ahead but expressed that they’re excited about the future. South African netizens showered the Mzansi models with tons of love on Facebook:

Premi Reddy said:

“Wow, congrats to you both. Wishing you many more years of success in your future endeavours.”

Ndau Ya Devhula commented:

“They do have that runway look fashion house are mad about... wish them all the best in life.”

Vusı Mavusana T replied:

“Wooow, thought they were ladies yazi.”

