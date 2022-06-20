A dedicated and hardworking man finally got the big promotion that he was working really hard to get

Having worked hella hard for a promotion, one man overflowed with pride and gratitude when he was finally granted it. Our guy is off to the United Kingdom to start a new journey with a flashy new job title.

LinkedIn user Sakhile Dhlamini was overflowing with happiness when he heard that he got promoted to a position which would take him to the UK. Image: LinkedIn / Sakhile Dhlamini

Source: UGC

There are a lot of South Africans leaving to work abroad. While it is not easy to leave their home and families, the apparent endless opportunities and new experiences are the real pull.

LinkedIn user Sakhile Dhlamini was beaming when he found out that he was being promoted and that with this promotion comes a huge move. Relocating to the UK is a big step but one the man had been working hard to make happen.

“Excited to share that I have received a promotion and I am relocating from South Africa to join our WeWork HQ office in London, United Kingdom.”

Sakhile will be working for the same company, just at a branch based in the UK. While he loved working with his SA team, Sakhile cannot wait to see what lies ahead.

Fellow social media users congratulate the man on his promotion

This is a huge move and a big accomplishment. Companies do not just relocate Mzansi employees for no reason, our guy must have serious skills! A big congratulations and well wishes on his new adventure.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

Leilah Jacobs said:

“Congratulations! All the best for your new adventure.”

Delron Sebastian said:

“Congratulations, hope you packed your umbrella and thermals.”

ZINZILE MHLANGA said:

“Congrats! For me honestly it's the humility and awareness that God is shaping and opening doors and that he deserves All the glory that touches my core. Keep soaring like an Eagle and Yes definitely the Lord will keep opening doors for you ”

Thabang Khumalo said:

“Nice one bafo, hope you have the best time of your life there.”

Source: Briefly News