Halala: Mzansi Rejoices over Stunning Woman Who Got a Work Promotion

One hard-working South African woman just got promoted at work and shared the beautiful news on social media

Tiisetso Sefole works for Telesure, serving as a senior claims consultant

The stunning woman is now receiving all the congratulatory messages on her LinkedIn page and her followers are praising her dedication

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Tiisetso Sefole just got promoted at work and she is joined by many South Africans who celebrate with her. Sefole is working for Telesure as a senior claims consultant.

Just like many ladies in Mzansi, she took to her social media pages and shared the beautiful news. The stunning Sefole wrote the inspiring post on her LinkedIn page.

Briefly News naturally headed online to capture a few reactions and to pen this influential woman’s story. The career-driven woman is receiving nothing but congratulatory messages from her LinkedIn network and some have wished her all the best of luck going forward.

Sefole wrote on the wall:

“Today I start my new role in the same company! God is Good! #promotion”

Halala: Mzansi Rejoice fTiisetso Sefole is celebrated after getting a promotion. Image: @TiisetsoSefole/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Thuli Nkomonde said:

"Congrats Sisi.”

@Setori Lejaha said:

"Congrats womandla.”

@Poloko Tau said:

"Congratulations.”

Bravery and faith: Woman takes a chance and it pays off, gets a permanent job

In a similar post, Briefly News published that one brave South African woman is a living testament that having faith and taking risks could open doors for you.

@_Mamthii says she took huge risks when she quit her job, travelled to Gauteng and signed a six-month contract. The bubbly woman says the contract was set to expire at the end of this month but she is now a permanent employee with an unnamed “amazing” company.

Despite not giving all the details about the nature of her job, it is evident that she did well to impress her bosses but also credited God.

@PhemieRabs said: “This is what happened. You didn't know what God had in store for you but you chose to trust Him. Congratulations on your post.”

@ThsenoSithole said: “It is in the hearing and doing. I believe that God was intentional by leading you to take such a bold move. God says it, we do it…It is guaranteed to have a good impact. Well done and Congratulations.”

@Metarmophic8 said: “Let me tell you this... at your old job, the one you left. They hired someone new and that person is happy just as you are. God blessed 2 people. God really did that!"

Source: Briefly.co.za