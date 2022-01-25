Fashion model Lethabo Makgoba shared news of his new job on Twitter and Saffas are extremely proud

During the interview, Makgoba found some time to show off his swag with a sleek black suit in a few snaps that he took

South Africans quickly posted comments of support and a few congratulations in the comments section

Social media user Lethabo Makgoba has made South Africans proud with news of his new job. The fashion model confidently took a few pictures of himself after attending a job interview. The pics were later uploaded to Twitter along with the exciting confirmation that he got the job.

Fitted in a stylish black suit, Makgoba stared down the camera with a sense of drive and purpose. With confidence blooming, Makgoba gave the impression that he is ready for whatever challenges that come with the new position.

This young social media used Twitter to share that he recently bagged a new job. Image: @malome_james

Source: Instagram

The exciting news reached hundreds of South Africans on Twitter who didn't hesitate to show their love for the amazing accomplishment. Makgoba's post gained over 700 likes on the bluebird app.

Social media users are throwing out all kinds of praise at Makgoba

@Iwaziii said:

"Congratulations bestie."

@lastbwoy wrote:

"Congratulations baby."

@Dowsky26 shared:

"Congratulations honey! I’m so happy for you."

@_NayyKnights responded with:

"One thing about you? You’ll get the job. Congratulations chomi."

@_SphesihleM tweeted:

"You looked fire and congratulations."

@Phenzooo added:

"This is amazing, congratulations."

"God is faithful": Nurse lands permanent job 15 days after being told contract won't be renewed

In more news about peeps getting that guap, Briefly News previously reported that @magosibassy bagged her permanent employment as a professional nurse after a few stressful days. She shared on Twitter that on 3 January she received a call from HR that contracts were not going to be renewed for 2022 and that she should not report for duty.

A stressful 15 days passed and she received a second call. This time the HR department said she needs to come in to sign her permanent employment offer. She shared an image of the form she needs to fill in to accept the position on Twitter.

Although she suffered over two weeks of stress, it seemingly paid off as she now has a permanent job. Social media users felt all kinds of pride and happiness wave over them as they celebrated Bassy online.

Source: Briefly News