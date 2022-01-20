A Twitter user with the handle @magosibassy shared the exciting news that she was offered a permanent position

The qualified professional nurse shared that she had received a call from the HR department 15 days prior telling her not to report for duty as contracts won't be renewed

Although she suffered over two weeks of stress, it seemingly paid off as she now has a permanent job

@magosibassy bagged her permanent employment as a professional nurse after a few stressful days. She shared on Twitter that on 3 January she received a call from HR that contracts were not going to be renewed for 2022 and that she should not report for duty.

A stressful 15 days passed and she received a second call. This time the HR department said she needs to come in to sign her permanent employment offer. She shared an image of the form she needs to fill in to accept the position on Twitter.

This South African lady thought all was lost in terms of work until she was offered a permanent position. Image: @magosibassy

Source: Twitter

Her exciting post filled locals with pride as she gained over 3 400 likes.

Social media users are showering her with congratulatory messages

@NontoK_B said:

"Congrats Partner. I’m happy for you."

@luuvrr shared:

"Absolutely crazy how we always need to fight for employment. Congratulations, babe you definitely deserve this."

@Lesego_Moth wrote:

"This is wonderful!!! I'm so happy for you."

@SuQEA_FH responded with:

"Congratulations sis, love this for you."

@Maraahraa tweeted:

"Congratulations Bassy. Love to see it."

@Bongani20994708 added:

"God is faithful. Congratulations."

Mzansi man celebrates landing the job he's been waiting for: “God has been with me and I'm really grateful”

In other inspirational new job news, Briefly News previously reported that a young man took to social media to share the good news of landing a new job with fellow followers. In the Twitter thread, @ZolileJack shared that he finally received the email he had been waiting for after job hunting for a year.

“The email I've been waiting for finally came through and I got the job. God has been with me and I'm really grateful. I'm literally crying omg. After an entire year of unemployment,” he said.

With thousands of South African’s going against the grain each day in their pursuit of employment, such success stories bring joy and hope to young people. The tweet’s comments section overflowed with congratulations as peeps shared their delight for the new employee.

Source: Briefly News