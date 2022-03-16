Two friends lit up TikTok with their simple yet catchy dance moves that they called the Swalala Challenge

The owner of the post invited South Africans to try the challenge themselves and tag him in their videos

Peeps online were taken by the challenge that they shared it with their friends and promised to try it

Two friends who proved to be great on their feet took to TikTok to showcase their new dance that they dubbed the Swalala dance challenge.

The pair could be seen dancing to a song that bore lyrics with the same name as the challenge which is an original song by Jayricko Van Wyk.

The Swalala dancer invited peeps to try the challenge through their caption that read:

"Hit my challenge n tag me."

Two friends started the Swalala dance challenge and went viral as South Africans showed their love. Image: @shamieg021/TikTok

Peeps on TikTok did not waste time in causing the video to trend as it was liked over 2000 times. Many shared it among their friends and tagged others, while some vowed to try the challenge themselves.

carmie praised the duo:

"Nice ."

AbigaleForbes exclaimed:

"Yaaaas this is fire."

aneesa. hoosain4 challenged a friend:

"@prettyboi_davey you should hop on this one ."

Margot promised to hop on the challenge:

"I'm definitely trying this challenge ."

Sherleen Van Bede made an observation:

"Best one so far keep it up guys."

Source: Briefly News