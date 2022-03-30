A video of an older woman posted on Twitter went viral after peeps couldn't get enough of her stellar moves

Tweeps flooded the post with love for the vibey mama while others shared their thoughts as to where in the country mama was

People shared funny memes in reaction to the dancing mama and thrilled peeps tagged others to view the clip

A woman caught getting down to the beat on top of a table was posted on Twitter and went viral as peeps showed her some love.

In the video, a woman who had a doek on and a sensible dress was seen on top of a table boogying the night away. One of the voices in the background exclaimed:

"Umama kabani lona (whose mom is this).

A middle aged woman took the party to another level as she climbed on a table and danced. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter couldn't hold back the cackle at the sight of mama on the table dancing. Some even shared possible locations of where this may have happened while others tagged their contacts to view the hilarious clip.

@BongimahlanguPT said:

"I love the fact that she kept it Real with her Doek n Khiba."

@tuffy_y said:

@Coll3n21 joked:

"Ses groove nama ancestors ke manje (so, we groove with our ancestors now)."

@Celciusheit said:

"This place is full on vibe."

@media_referee said:

@SamuelMashigo_1 said:

" I like how everyone is minding their business."

@Carmen49443081 said:

"The mother ."

