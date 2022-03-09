A video of a Christian mother vibing hard to a song by DJ Kaywise and Phyno titled Highway has got Nigerians talking

Despite the long wrapper outfit she rocked, the woman danced hard, twerking and impressing with hot leg moves

One of the high points of her performance in the video was when she did Zanku dance and Gbese move

Nigerians couldn't get over a video of a Christian mother dancing hard like a youngster after it hit the net.

The Christian mother in a special blue wrapper that almost covered her feet was seen in building premises dancing to the hit song Highway by DJ Kaywsie and Phyno in the company of some other women.

The mama vibed with great energy Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Ifeanyi Huge Man Orakwue Page﻿.

Source: Facebook

She was on fire

In the Facebook clip, she danced with great energy that the women appeared impressed.

Showing good knowledge of popular Nigerian dance steps, the woman switched from one to the other in style.

She did legwork, Gbese and Zanku dance moves in an infectious manner.

One of the exciting highlights of her showcase was the part she twerked.

A social media user identified as Nelos Umeh, while giving the woman's display a 10/10 rating, reported that the incident happened at a 2021 Mother's Day celebration in Kano.

''10/10 meanwhile it's last year's mother's day at one of the parish at Sabon gari Kano hahahaaa l dig ur style dear,'' Nelos wrote.

Netizens react

Ogechi Chukwuka said:

"You can imagine what the children can do if mummy is like this."

Nmesoma Miracle said:

"Nawaooooh absolutely I like this mama dance I can't even dance it."

Kanayochukwu Michael said:

"Just look at these women desecrating the sanctity of Igbo women's two-piece wrapper."

Mandu Davies said:

"Eti-inyene Udo come see mmu mma dey dance highway after you go dey oppress me for house say you Sabi dance."

Segun Tony said:

"Mama you too much we going to invite you to come and dance with us in France in the end of the year meeting."

