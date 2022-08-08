A Canadian candy company is looking for a 'Chief Candy Officer’ and they are paying a whopping R1.3million

The job opening was posted on LinkedIn and states that the lucky candidate will be tasting over 3500 pieces of candy each month

Mzansi peeps want to know how they get a Canadian work visa because this is the job they have been searching for, lol

It is not every day that a well-paying position opens, let alone one that requires no other experience other than having a sweet tooth. People are lining up to apply for the 'Chief Candy Officer’ at a Canadian candy company.

A Canadian company, Candy Funhouse is looking for a 'Chief Candy Officer' (CCO) to taste at least 3500 sweets a month. Image: Getty Images

When your parent told you that eating sweets was no good and would get you nowhere, while, show them this job opening and munch that chocolate bar.

The job opening was posted on LinkedIn. Candy Funhouse is looking for someone to test over 3500 sweets on a monthly basis and give feedback which will be the deciding factor as to whether or not they go ahead with the item. A tasty job for sure, but also some big responsibility.

The 'Chief Candy Officer’ will be paid 100 000 Canadian Dollars per year (around R1.3-million), just to eat sweets. That person will be living the dream.

Jacaranda FM took to Facebook after seeing the job opening to ask the people of Mzansi what they think about this almost too good to be true position.

Take a look at what some had to say:

Joel Pogiso Ketshabile is living for this:

“Count me in please I won't disappoint.”

Bheki Sibeko has plans, lol:

“My grandson (7) should apply and they must pay me.”

Machtild Deysel wants in:

“Oh yes!!! Sounds like a dream job.”

Zaldha Henn has already been practising:

“Oh heck yeah I would apply!! Can't say it would be good for my pant seams but hey, getting paid to do what I do every day anyway? Why not.”

