Two brave police officers were flagged down by a person who had noticed a pregnant woman in distress

It was soon discovered that the lady needed assistance as she was giving birth under a bridge in Gqeberha

The child, who weighed 2.6kg, was safely taken to the hospital by ambulance and is reported to be in a healthy condition

Two police members went beyond the call of duty to a woman who went into labour under a bridge on Sunday afternoon, 14 August.

A SAPS Mount Road member and a K9 unit member went to the rescue of the heavily pregnant woman, who had given birth in extremely cold and rainy weather conditions in Gqeberha.

Two police officers helped deliver a baby after a woman into labour under a bridge in Gqeberha. Image: South African Police Service/Facebook

SAPS reported that at about 2pm that afternoon, Warrant Officer Werner Maree of SAPS Mount Road and his colleague were patrolling in North End when they were flagged down.

They said an incoherent passer-by rambled something and pointed towards the bridge. The members rushed in that direction, expecting to attend to a crime scene. However, when they stopped their vehicle and enquired from another person, the police officers were told that a woman needed assistance as she was giving birth.

The members rushed to the corner of Green and Adcock Street, where they found the woman covered by a blanket. She had already given birth, but the umbilical cord was still attached and wound around the baby’s neck.

SAPS confirmed that an ambulance was immediately requested. Both officers managed to carefully cut the cord, and the baby boy, who was already turning blue, was rushed into the police vehicle while waiting for medical help. He was covered in a blanket and kept warm by Constable Daniels.

The child, who weighed 2.6kg, was safely taken to the hospital by ambulance and is reported to be in a healthy condition.

According to a Facebook post by SAPS, Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner Maj Gen Vuyisile Ncata applauded the excellent efforts of the police members for delivering on their mandate of ensuring the safety of citizens.

“Not very often, our members are faced with situations such as this, but their level of experience and calm always plays a pivotal role in handling any situation. Their efforts are truly commendable,” said Maj Gen Ncata.

South African social media users lauded the officers’ lifesaving efforts:

Maureen Walker Rothbletz commented:

“Thanks for assisting the pregnant woman and saving her and the baby.”

Yvonne Dow Van Schalkwyk responded:

“Well done the thought of the woman giving birth in the street makes me cry, no woman should be left alone to give birth, I cannot help to wonder if the family was with her. Thank goodness the police force stepped in and saved the day.”

Lyn Adam reacted:

“Well done to our guys in Blue.”

Cheryl Barrie said:

“We applaud you. You are an example of how SAPS employees should be.”

