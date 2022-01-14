While travelling on a bus in Brazil, a pregnant woman started experiencing contractions, and her water broke

Fellow passengers jumped into action to help her as the driver diverted the bus to a hospital

The baby was safely delivered, and footage of the incident depicted passengers cheering mother and son as they alighted from the bus

An expectant woman whose water broke while aboard a bus delivered a healthy child with the help of fellow passengers.

A Brazilian woman delivered a baby boy on a bus. Image: Good News Movement.

Source: Instagram

Labour pains

The incident that happened in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, saw the bus driver divert the bus to the Rocha Faria Hospital after learning that she was about to give birth.

Soon after arriving at the hospital, some passengers alighted to request help from hospital staff as others remained behind to help her give birth.

Recounting the incident, one passenger said that the woman was already experiencing contractions when he boarded the bus and refused to sit down.

“I got on the bus at 6:20 p.m., and the woman was already standing inside, holding on to a bar and saying that she did not want to sit down and that she was feeling a lot of pain.

She said that had broken waters,” he told the UOL news outlet.

Delivered in bus

Despite arriving at the hospital, the child was delivered inside the bus. Footage of the incident depicted a medic holding the child in his arms while exiting the crowded bus.

Reports indicate that the woman and her baby boy are doing great and recuperating at the hospital.

Here are some of the reactions from social media users:

@callaghanpaula:

“Wow, what an experience.”

@itzianna:

“If I was in that bus I’d have probably pass out. But kudos to everyone that helped.”

@sarahvasquez.co:

“What a beautiful welcoming for this cutie pie.”

@tspott:

“I hope he gets free bus fare for the rest of his life.”

