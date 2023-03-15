A group of students living at a University of Zululand off-campus residence were robbed by armed men

The armed robbers made off with the students’ cellphones, laptops, clothes, money and other belongings

The horrific incident at the UniZulu off-campus residence left many social media users reeling in shock

KWAZULU-NATAL - An armed robbery at a University of Zululand off-campus residence has left citizens reeling in shock and horror.

University of Zululand students living at an off-campus residence were robbed by armed men. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

A group of students had their cellphones, laptops, clothes, and money stolen on Tuesday, 14 March. Some students who were hesitant to hand over their belongings were allegedly assaulted.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the university’s Student Representative Council president Siyemukela “Yaya” Khumalo said he visited the residence after receiving calls from the victims. He expressed anger over the situation and called for the landlord to pay for the stolen items.

The SRC president also said the council was expected to meet with the university management on Wednesday, 15 March. He said they will also discuss the safety and security of students.

Citizens weigh in on armed robbery at University of Zululand

Piet Moselakgomo said:

“KZN it's always the case. The security guys are also afraid of being targeted by the gunmen.”

@JohannduToit11 commented:

“So much for making universities "gun-free" zones. Makes students easy prey for criminals.”

Elizabeth Maditlhare posted:

“That is why I question security in all government institutions including. Police Stations because crime is committed did they get proper training even in courts government must review all contracts and I don't want to sideline that most belong to them more money but are less resourced.”

Aria Jula wrote:

“That's happening a lot these days, DUT students were robbed of their gadgetry here where I stay, same manner, the criminals are becoming more brazen now, they can see the country is slowly sinking as the law enforcement officers get overwhelmed and start ignoring. evidence that would convict criminals.”

Jones Sefatsa added:

“Get rid of that security company they are in it.”

