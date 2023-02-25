Passengers on an Intercape bus were robbed at gunpoint by four men in Pitermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal

The bus broke down on the side due to mechanical issues and the gunmen pounced on the unsuspecting victims

The gunmen took the passengers' valuables and fired one shot to ensure they cooperated with their demands

Four gunmen robbed passengers on an Intercape bus after it broke down in Pietermaritzburg. Image: Stock Photo/Getty and @VehicleTrackerz/Twitter

PIETERMARITZBURG - On Thursday four gunmen robbed passengers on an Intercape bus after it broke down close to the France township on the R56 Richmond Road in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

A passenger named Lungi Shezi told TimesLIVE that she was travelling from Pietermaritzburg to Gqeberha. She said after the bus left the Pietermaritzburg stop, it experienced mechanical issues within 15km.

Shezi said the passengers had to wait on the side of the road in the heat after a mechanic arrived to fix the bus. The mechanic reportedly failed to get the vehicle up and running and another bus was commissioned.

Four gunmen pounce on the Intercape bus stuck on the road

According to Shezi, the gunmen attacked when they were moving their luggage to the other coach.

The passengers' cellphones and other valuable possession were taken by the gunmen. Shezi said after the traumatizing incident the driver drove to the nearest police station to report the crime.

Intercape said it's working with the police and is in touch with the 39 passengers that were attacked on their bus.

“We express our concern over this criminal incident and are working with the relevant authorities.”

Reactions from citizens on the robbery in Pietermaritzburg

Edward Oates said:

"In daylight, no man. These days breaking down along the road can cost your life. Going anywhere even shopping is risky."

Noto Sejosengoe asked:

"So is Intercape going to pay for those valuables?"

Michael Kelsey mentioned:

"That's KwaZulu-Natal for you. Growing up I used to wish to go there but not anymore."

Enock Thusa stated:

"There's no day for mahala in KZN. We read about KZN every day. A cursed province indeed."

Elizabeth Opperman wrote:

"What is happening to our beautiful country I just don't know, quite scary."

