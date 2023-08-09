A family member of the slain Mahlako Malebo Rabalao says her relationship with Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi was not stable

The relative said the late IT Specialist was in the process of moving out of the apartment she shared with the Joburg-based lawyer

The family was shocked to learn that Mpisi was suspected of her murder because he cried and spoke at her memorial service

JOHANNESBURG - More details about the late Mahlako Malebo Rabalao and her boyfriend, Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi's relationship have been revealed.

Mahlako Malebo Rabalao and her boyfriend, Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi's relationship was allegedly on shaky ground before her murder. Images: Mahlako Malebo Rabalao

Rabalao was allegedly brutally murdered by her boyfriend in March 2023. A relative of the deceased IT specialist says their relationship was not all sunshine and rainbows.

Mahlako Malebo Rabalao was leaving Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi before her murder

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the family member said Rabalao was in the process of moving out of the apartment she shared with the Joburg-based lawyer and their son.

The unnamed relative said the couple was having relationship troubles, and their seven-year relationship was on shaky ground.

The family member said the family was shocked to learn that the police suspected Mpisi of Rabalao's murder. Mpisi reportedly cried and spoke at her memorial service. He also promised to assist the family in the investigation of her murder and with legal assistance.

Mpisi was arrested in his hometown in KwaZulu-Natal last month. He was remanded to custody following his first appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, reports IOL.

The young mother's body was found inside her burning Mercedes Benz.

South Africans weigh in on Mahlako Malebo Rabalao and Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi's relationship troubles

Nelisiwe Mkhize said:

"Maybe we also need to revisit this moving-in-together trend this prematurely sharing of resources with boyfriends and girlfriends is also creating tensions in an already tension-filled mjolo situation."

Zolisa Mateyise said:

"We will always say shame, I'm sorry, and send condolences, but I can guarantee you that the abuse has been happening for a long time, but she stayed anyway. Words of advice to women if a man beats you and you forgive him from the first time, oh my dear, he will never stop "

Mumsy Rakgoale said:

"It's very important to move in SILENCE."

Vasuthavan Govender said:

"Don't trust anyone these days."

Timo Embongh said:

"She loved that man and paid the price."

