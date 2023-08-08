Sizwe Dhlomo has commented on Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester's court reunion

He questioned why people were so happy to see him, including the former warden and Nandipha, as well as her father

This was the couple's first time seeing each other physically since they were arrested and extradited from Tanzania in April

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester were back in court on Tuesday, 8 August, and for the first time, were in the same dock.

Sizwe Dhlomo expressed confusion after seeing Thabo Bester and his lover being happy to see each other. Image: @SizweDhlomo, @LindA_MniSii

Source: Twitter

Sizwe Dhlomo questions why Bester's former warden was so excited to see him

Commenting on the couple's joyous reunion, Sizwe Dhlomo questioned why Thabo Bester's former warden was so excited to see him.

He added that he understood why Nandipha would be happy.

"These ninjas just said “Mask Off”, basically. Lol! Why would his former warden be so happy to see him? I understand Nandipha & the dad ke maybe."

Netizens weigh in on the couple reuniting at the dock and are all smiles

@khuphukilem said:

"And Nandipha, with that sweet voice, said Thabo greet my dad immediately."

@Neo_Ntene

"He people person. Those guys love him."

@Tshepang_TPK

"This is embarrassing on another level. Our Justice system is a failure."

Nandipha excited to see Thabo since their arrest in April

Nandipha and Bester last saw each other in April when they were extradited to Tanzania.

Their Tuesday reunion saw them sharing the dock with ten other accused people who face allegations of helping the convict escape from prison. Bester was arrested on charges of murder and sexual offences at the Mangagung correctional facility.

Newzroom Afrika journalist Linda Mnisi shared a video clip of the moment the couple laid eyes on each other.

Thabo Bester alleges he was treated inhumanely

Briefly News previously reported that Thabo Bester complained of inhumane treatment while he was locked up at the Kgosi Mampuru II Prison in Pretoria.

During his brief court appearance, Bester's lawyer said he would be handcuffed for 23 hours a day and claimed that his valuable possessions had gone missing since his arrest in Tanzania.

