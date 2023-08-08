Thabo Bester And Dr Nandipha Magudumana have reunited in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court

The pair have not physically seen each other since they were arrested and extradited from Tanzania in April

The criminal couple were joined in the dock by 10 other accused facing charges for helping Bester escape prison

BLOEMFONTEIN - Convicted murderer and sexual offender Thabo Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana are back in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court and, for the first time since their arrest, are sharing the dock.

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana reunited for the first time since their arrest in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court. Image: @LindA_MniSii

Source: Twitter

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha share loved-up reunion

It seemed like a happy reunion for the long-lost lovers as the couple exchanged longing looks, chatted, and laughed with one another.

The court appearance on Tuesday morning, 8 August, was the first time the pair had seen each other since they were extradited from Tanzania after their arrest in April.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video of the loved-up exchange was posted on Twitter by Newzroom Afrika’s Linda Mnisi.

It was a jam-packed dock as the couple appeared alongside 10 others accused of aiding Bester’s escape from the Mangagung correctional facility in May 2022.

Thabo Bester complains of inhumane treatment

The appearance was brief, and the escape case was postponed to 11 October for further investigations but not before the court was filled in on the alleged inhumane treatment Bester endured at the Kgosi Mampuru II Prison in Pretoria.

Bester’s attorney claimed his client spends 23 hours a day handcuffed in his cell. The attorney also claimed that several of Bester’s valuable possession had mysteriously disappeared after his arrest in Tanzania, EWN reported

Included in the missing items was cash in different currencies, from rands and dollars to Swiss francs. Devices such as cell phones and laptops and high-end watches, sunglasses and a wedding ring were also reported missing.

South Africans convinced Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester are still in love

Below are some comments:

@moflavadj said:

“The chemistry here. Interesting way to have a brunch date, for sure.”

@IamEriOluwa added:

“I don't know a lot of things. Mara, I can see Dr's heart has been leased Forever. Thabo ain't getting eviction from that heart anytime soon.”

@PovertykillerB commented:

“This look says, “Let’s do it again, baby!””

@sitholegsk98 claimed:

“The husband stood no chance.”

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana getting no preferential treatment in prison, SA has doubts

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) refuted allegations that convicted murderer and sexual offender Thabo Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, were getting preferential treatment in prison.

The DCS conducted an oversight visit at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Pretoria, where Bester is being held.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the National Commissioner of the DSC Makgothi Thobakgale, although Magudumana is being kept in the hospital wing of the Kroonstad correctional centre in Free State, she is being treated like all other prisoners.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News