South Africa is gearing up for an exceptional festive period with a special focus on the Western Cape, where an influx of foreign arrivals is anticipated

Accommodation providers, attraction destinations and other stakeholders in the tourism industry are gearing up for a bustling season

The city is prepared to embrace guests with open arms, ensuring a memorable stay filled with cultural richness and charm

As the holiday season progresses, tourism officials in the Mother City report a daily processing of more than 31K passengers at Cape Town International Airport. The heightened activity is set to inject a substantial boost into the local economy following the city being named the best in Africa recently.

Hotels, restaurants, and Airbnbs are unfurling their red carpets, eagerly preparing to extend a warm welcome to incoming visitors.

Speaking to eNCA, Momeena Noordien, owner of Bismiella restaurant, says that it has been slow for business, but since the festive season approached, her restaurant has gotten off to a good start.

"Our busy period is November, December and going into January. This is due to the school holidays and many visitors coming into our city."

