As of December 14, 2023, schools have concluded their sessions, and most businesses are also set to close, marking the beginning of an extended weekend.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has affirmed its commitment to maintaining a strong presence of officers on city roads and various locations throughout the festive season. The department is actively conducting patrols and implementing roadblocks on city freeways.

Emphasis is placed on addressing issues such as drunk driving, illegal weapon possession, and the presence of illicit substances.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla says: “Patrols at city parks are also being conducted to ensure the safety and compliance for people using these facilities.

“It is proven that driver behavior is a serious cause of accidents and fatalities.”

Increased police presence across the area

Police Minister Bheki Cele announced the deployment of police reservists to provide assistance during the holiday season.

The City of Johannesburg has unveiled its Safer Season campaign, aiming to decrease crime in the nation's economic hub. According to Briefly News ,during the festive season, the South African Police Service has enlisted 10,000 recruits to combat crime.

"In light of this, we wish to issue a stern warning to criminals and individuals contemplating unlawful activities," Cele emphasized.

"Law enforcement is operating under rigorous directives to eradicate criminal behavior in all its forms.

While the festive season brings happiness and festivities, it also presents risks, particularly on the roadways. During the festive season, South African roads witness a notable increase in traffic, and sadly, they are infamous for their elevated fatality rates.

Implementing comprehensive road safety initiatives requires a multifaceted approach that addresses infrastructure improvements, public education, and strict enforcement of traffic laws.

