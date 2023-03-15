Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema is adamant has called for unity ahead of the national shutdown

The party held a press conference ahead of the planned protest is expected to take place on Monday, 20 March

The Red Berets leader’s comment left many social media users annoyed, with many saying they would not participate in the strike

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Julius Malema called for party members and citizens to “raise their voices” against the country’s challenges.

EFF Leader Julius Malema said citizens have the right to protest ahead of the planned national shutdown. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica & Alet Pretorius

The Red Berets hosted a press conference on Wednesday, 15 March, ahead of its planned national shutdown on Monday, 20 March. Malema slammed claims suggesting the shutdown will not go on as planned.

The politician said he has a right to protest and a legal obligation to defend himself. He also told other party members that they should isolate any outside forces that try to give the march a “bad” name.

According to SABC News, Malema told media outside the party’s headquarters that if law enforcement officials attempted to infringe on the right to protest, then the EFF would defend the shutdown.

“The future generation is going to ask us what we have done when the country was faced with so many challenges and the only thing we can do is to raise our voices,” said the party leader.

Malema said a protest does not require a permit as it is a constitutional right. Newzroom Afrika reported that he also said party members are not scared of the outcome of the protest.

Mzansi unfazed by EFF’s national shutdown

Basize Mathe said:

“We will go to work as usual we don’t take orders from Malema.”

Martin Magowa commented:

“This is not an EFF march but for every concerned citizen but if you love ANC and their corruption please stay at home with loadshedding is not like your absence will stop concerned people.”

Moses Zono posted:

“That means we must destroy the little we have, no I'm working on Monday.”

Shavhani Wa Netshifhefhe wrote:

“We will not be moved by EFF, we are going to work.”

Nathie Ngwenya added:

“Violence and leadership do not go together. I think Malema belong to violence, not leadership.”

