Former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s resignation as a Member of Parliament has been welcomed

Sisulu was excluded from the executive for the first time since joining the National Assembly almost 30 years ago

The former minister’s decision to resign came after several other MPs threw in the towel earlier in the week

PRETORIA - Former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu tendered her resignation as a Member of Parliament on Wednesday, 15 March.

Former minister Lindiwe Sisulu resigned after 29 years in Parliament.

Source: Getty Images

The move was welcomed by many South Africans, who previously called for her to be removed from the ministerial position. Sisulu became the third Cabinet member to resign from Parliament after President Cyril Ramaphosa removed them from his Cabinet.

According to TimesLIVE, Sisulu was not included in the executive for the first time since 1996. She served as an MP for nearly 30 years after joining the National Assembly in 1994.

Sisulu was expected to be allocated to a committee but decided to resign instead. The former tourism minister is expected to receive loss-of-employment benefits amounting to more than R4 million.

Mzansi welcomes Lindiwe Sisulu’s resignation

Koena Malepeng II said:

“She can now go to Tottenham Spurs and pursue a career as a cheerleader.”

Rajesh Singh commented:

“Lindiwe was there for the money, unlike her father, who gave his life for the people. Will definitely not be missed.”

Sky Vrens posted:

“Her decision to resign is probably the one and only proper and decent thing that she has ever done.”

Liesl Elias wrote:

“Is it too much to ask that Cele is next?”

Pheelo Moloi added:

“She has done nothing at all in Parliament, just cheque collector!”

ANC chief whip confirms departures

The ANC chief whip office in Parliament confirmed to EWN that former Cabinet ministers Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Fikile Mbalula and Nathi Mthethwa also have resigned as MPs.

The former ministers’ resignations come after Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle. Former deputy water and sanitation minister Dikeledi Magadzi also decided to vacate Parliament.

Briefly News also reported that ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula issued a stern warning to party members who “don’t perform”.

Mbalula said Cabinet members, mayors and other deployees have to shape up or ship out. He was speaking at an ANC Youth League breakfast fundraiser on Wednesday, 8 March when he made the comments.

He warned that those comfortable in their positions while the country and municipalities deteriorate will be given the boot.

