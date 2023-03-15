Former ministers Fikile Mbalula, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and Nathi Mthethwa have said their final goodbyes to SA Parliament

Former ministers who President Ramaphosa showed the door in the Cabinet reshuffle will be settled with a pension payout and out-of-office benefits after resigning

Ex-tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is expected to follow suit and has indicated that she will make her exit soon

CAPE TOWN - It's out with the old and in with the new in South Africa's Parliament after three African National Congress ministers resigned as Members of Parliament earlier this week.

Former ministers Fikile Mbalula, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and Nathi Mthethwa have resigned from Parliament. Image: ROMEO GACAD & Johan Rynners & Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

Fikile Mbalula, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and Nathi Mthethwa handed in their resignation after they were shuffled out of various portfolios in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent Cabinet shake-up.

According to EWN, The former deputy water and sanitation minister Dikeledi Magadzi has also decided to take a bow.

Resigning MP's given golden handshake of huge pension payouts and out-of-office benefits

The resignations were expected as it was understood that the politicians who were removed from Ramaphosa's Cabinet would give up their seats as opposed to becoming backbenchers.

The resignation doesn't come without some perks, though, because the former ministers will cash out on considerable pension payouts and loss-of-office benefits to the tune of millions in exchange for vacating Parliament.

Nkoana-Mashabane was the first to make an exit; Parliament anticipates Lindiwe Sisulu's resignation

The former minister in the presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities, Nkoana-Mashabane, was the first to make her parliamentary exit.

Despite initially agreeing to be redeployed to a portfolio committee, Nkoana-Mashabane instead resigned.

Other former ministers, including former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, are allegedly also considering resigning, TimesLIVE reported.

Sisulu reportedly told ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina that the party shouldn't redeploy her to a portfolio committee because she planned to resign. However, Sisulu has yet to hand in her letter.

South Africans believe the former ministers' resignations are long overdue

Citizens celebrated the former ministers' resignations. Below are some comments:

@donald_lolo1 commented:

"There is a big difference between these three people. Two of them they're jobless and Mbalula is working at ANC."

@peterthomas661 celebrated:

"Good riddance to bad rubbish."

@Sirngov1 speculated:

"Making the way for new elite eatists."

@tumelonkosi1 added:

"This was long overdue."

Ronald Hlatshwayo asked:

"Mbalula is understandable, but I'm not sure about Maite and Nathi's resignations. Are they angry or are they opening for new blood??"

