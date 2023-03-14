Lindiwe Sisulu has notified the African National Congress (ANC) that she intends on resigning as MP

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new Cabinet last week and removed Sisulu as tourism minister

SA citizens on social media weighed in on Sisulu's pending resignation, and many believe her conduct has been questionable

Lindiwe Sisulu will reportedly tender her resignation as an MP. Image: Victoria O'Regan and Nardus Engelbrecht

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Lindiwe Sisulu is reportedly planning on resigning as an MP and has informed the African National Congress (ANC) caucus.

The former Minister of Tourism was axed from the Cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 6 March.

Sisulu has been a Cabinet member since 1994 when Nelson Mandela was president, and it is the first time she is not a minister.

Lindiwe Sisulu refuses to be redeployed by the ANC

According to TimeLIVE, Sisulu was supposed to hand in her resignation on Monday. The ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina revealed that Sisulu stated that she did not want to be redeployed after the Cabinet reshuffle.

Other ministers who were removed from the National Executive have joined portfolio committees in parliament but Sisulu was not interested in that.

SA citizens discuss Lindiwe Sisulu's pending resignation

Siboniso Ndlovu said:

"The day when she referred to some MPs from the opposition as "flea-infested" was the day I totally lost respect for her."

Maibonge Chewu posted:

"She made a disgrace of herself. Unceremonial exit."

Vusi Wiseman commented:

"Her attitude was bad, she wanted to be a president by force."

Rick Achmat wrote:

"Her best decision yet. Has her gravy train reached a dead end and has imploded."

Beldred Matywatywa added:

"Trust me this woman will join the opposition parties or open up her own party."

