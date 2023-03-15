The EFF rubbished the Democratic Alliance's plan to launch legal action against the party's national shutdown

The DA accused the party of peddling intimidation and threats of violence against business owners

South Africans are torn about the EFF's shutdown, with some willing to join and others supporting the DA's view

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters have reacted to the Democratic Alliance's "frivolous legal action" against the party's nationwide strike on Monday, 20 March.

The EFF is moving ahead with the national shutdown despite the DA's threat of legal action. Images: Darren Stewart & Gianluigi Guercia

The DA recently announced that it has legal action against the EFF for allegedly being the driving force behind the intimidation and threats of violence predicted during the national shutdown.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says party is concerned about the EFF's national shutdown

Taking social media, DA leader John Steenhuisen stated that the party would not sit back and allow the EFF to threaten businesses.

Steenhuisen added that the EFF's desire to shut down the economy for one day was "nonsensical" and would hurt the country. The EFF leader Julius Malema responded to Steenhuisen's tweet, calling him "mfana"(a boy) .

EFF calls the DA's legal pursuit a publicity stunt

The EFF is unbothered by the DA's plan to take legal action against the planned national shutdown.

According to TimesLIVE, Red Berets accused the DA of trying to save President Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency, calling their plan an "anti-democratic publicity stunt".

The EFF added that the national shutdown was not illegal and would not be characterised by violence.

South Africans have opposing views on the EFF's national shutdown

@blessed_dru said:

"I had no intentions of attending the shutdown until this tweet. Now more than ever, it makes sense why we all should support the NATIONAL SHUTDOWN ON THE 20th. Thanks, Bas John! #NationalShutdown"

@skhalos23 said:

"@EFFSouthAfrica, you are telling people to close their businesses, including the airports, in order to avoid looting, what do you call that? Shutting down the country is not a protest, it's a coup, and it's treason! Don't forget that you are a 10% party!"

@figoS3 said:

"DA is mad! They marched to Luthuli House in the provocation of another political party. But when it is done by others, it’s labelled “swart gevaar”?! The guarantee is that these courts will grant them such."

