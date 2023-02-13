The leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, says the party is ready for its planned national shutdown on 20 March.

The plan is to take to the street and disrupt the nation's economy in protest of crippling loadshedding

South Africans can't seem to agree on the EFF shutdown; while some are ready to join the party, others think it will be a waste of time

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters are moving forward with their plan to stage a national shutdown on 20 March.

Julius Malema says the EFF is ready for their planned national shutdown on 20 March. Image: Gianluigi Guercia & Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Julius Malema told party supporters at the Western Cape Provincial Plenum that the party is ready to take to the streets next month, SABC News reported.

EFF plans national shutdown in response to debilitating power cuts

Among the opposition party's demands are the immediate resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa in addition to the supply of reliable electricity for all South Africans.

Malema said that on the day of the shutdown, nothing in South Africa will move. The party also set its sights on the taxi industry to participate in the national shutdown because taxis function for the working class, EWN reported.

South Africans are divided over the EFF's planned national shutdown

Citizens are in two camps over the EFF's plan to shut down the nation's economy on 20 March. While some people are completely behind the Red Berets, others believe the shutdown will be a waste of time.

Below is what the EFF's supporters are saying:

@goikanngwamang commented:

"Yes, we are ready. Why not?"

@MaG92004436 added:

"We all waiting for him."

Ayovha Mphoza claimed:

"We are going to stop everything."

Shai Kudumela insisted:

"Woza 20 March! We are combat-ready. Cyril must resign and we want our electricity back. All roads will be closed, no movement."

Here is what the people against the shutdown are saying:

@thibos_rt said:

"Good for them, we are not interested, our roads are messed up due to these shutdowns and we've had it."

@Jonatha63315790 slammed:

"Extreme flip-floppers want to cause additional harm to an economy in dire straits."

Sibusiso Gubz Mokoena stated:

"They are crazy, here in Mpumalanga it will be business as usual. We don't take this guy seriously."

Azio Thathe predicted:

"There is absolutely nothing that is going to take place."

Julius Malema says South Africans are grateful for the EFF’s existence following Sona2023 drama

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema praised the party’s Members of Parliament for standing up for the country.

Malema addressed MPs after being kicked out of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, 9 February. EFF members rushed to the stage where President Cyril Ramaphosa was seated in City Hall, leaving many outraged.

The Red Berets leader told the MPs that many South Africans were grateful to the party for demanding accountability. He said that while many people may not acknowledge the party, history will remember EFF as this generation’s freedom fighters, according to SowetanLIVE.

Source: Briefly News