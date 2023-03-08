A former student leader at Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Umlazi was shot and killed

The 31-year-old victim was allegedly shot six times by unknown gunmen outside the campus’ main entrance

The murder comes days after another slain MUT student’s killer was handed a 22-year sentence

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

DURBAN - Police are investigating the murder of a former student leader at Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Umlazi.

The murder of a former MUT student leader left many citizens reeling. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The victim was allegedly shot and killed outside the campus’ main entrance on Tuesday afternoon, 7 March, sparking outrage. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said a manhunt has been launched for the assailants.

She told TimesLIVE that unconfirmed reports indicated that six shots were fired at the 31-year-old victim. The gunmen then allegedly fled the scene in a getaway vehicle.

Mzansi horrified by murder outside Mangosuthu University of Technology

Mlungisi M Mchunu said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“I just hate what's become of my province. At this point, I believe police are more afraid of criminals than criminals afraid of them.”

Koketso Ntuli posted:

“Shooting people in broad daylight is a norm in KZN. The devil is working overtime on that side.”

Mzwethu Mogz Mtwesi commented:

“It's shocking that Bheki Cele still has his job but it’s more shocking that none of these shootings are solved.”

Sisa Makamba wrote:

“Wild, wild, west of Mzansi, that KZN.”

Eric Bolwang added:

“Every day in KZN somebody loses a life. Where is the crime intelligence? KZN is ruled by murderers. There are no arrests, but the minister is quiet.”

MUT student’s murderer sentenced to 22 years imprisonment

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the man responsible for killing MUT student Xolile Mbatha was sentenced to 22 years imprisonment on Friday, 3 March. Durban High Court judge Sharmaine Balton described the murder as atrocious, brutal and an act that deserved retribution.

According to IOL, the victim was found with 41 deep incisions on her body after being stabbed multiple times by her former boyfriend, Bongani Sanele Mlambo. Mbatha was killed at the Ark Royal student residence on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Durban in July 2022.

Tshwane University student Ntokozo Xaba’s murder casts spotlight on gender-based violence

Briefly News also previously reported that gender-based violence has come under the spotlight again following the murder of Tshwane University of Technology student Ntokozo Xaba.

The 21-year-old victim was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend, Ngcebo Thusi, at her campus residence. Thusi is facing a murder charge and briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 6 February.

Students and gender-based violence activists have called for more safety measures to be implemented to protect students.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News