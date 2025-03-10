A shooting and robbery disrupted patrons of a tavern in South Africa who were enjoying a peaceful night of drinking and having fun

A video of the incident went viral, and it sparked concern as the video shows how pandemonium ensued in the tavern

South Africans were concerned about the safety, and some commented about two patrons who seemed unbothered by the crime happening

SA was worried about crime after a shooting went viral.

SOUTH AFRICA — A video of a robbery that took place in a tavern in South Africa on 7 March 2025 went viral on social media. South Africans were worried about crime in the country, and others were floored by the two patrons' composure.

What happened in the video?

The video, posted by Sihle Mavuso on his @ZANewsFlash X account, begins with patrons racking a pool table up while listening to music. Suddenly, the sound of gunfire rips through the air. Patrons take cover, and the gunman appears in the CCTV footage frame.

While patrons were running for cover, two patrons were unbothered. They eventually sauntered to cover after one of the gunmen pointed a gun at them. They then proceed to rob the tavern.

Robbery in South Africa

Violent crime and robberies are major concerns in South Africa. The South African Police Service recently published the October to December 2024 crime statistics. It revealed that 35,010 robbery with aggravating circumstances cases were reported in that period.

The number of cases decreased compared to the 35,429 cases reported in the previous quarter. Thembisa recorded the most robbery cases in the country. Tshwane West had the lowest recorded robberies.

Recent violent crimes in South Africa

Three people were killed and four were injured when a shootout ensued at popular Sandton club Solo on 9 March 2025

A woman fought off a kidnapping attempt on 2 March, and her valiant attempt to prevent the kidnapping was captured on CCTV footage

CCTV footage captured the fatal moment when Western Cape Imam Muhsin Hendricks was gunned down on 15 February

What did South Africans say?

Netizens were worried about crime in the country. Some commented on the nonchalant patrons who were unbothered by the crime in the footage.

Mzansi was perplexed by unbothered patrons during the robbery.

Billionaire's Club said:

"Thank God I don't drink alcohol or go to these kinds of places anymore."

Sam Lazarus said:

"The guy with dreadlocks at the beginning of the video was way too cool about the situation. Knew he wouldn't be harmed."

Lord of the South said:

"uRasta has had enough of this life. He's tired."

Bervlin said:

"This is the reason why I drink at home."

R said:

"Home is better. Staying indoors is better than the public space."

3 killed in Lusikisiki shooting

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that three women were murdered in cold blood after a shooting in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, in February. The incident happened in homestead in Sithayelo.

A gunman stormed the homestead and shot the women who were inside. The suspect fled, and the South African Police Service launched a manhunt for him.

