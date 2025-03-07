Solo Restaurant Sandton issued a statement after the fatal shooting on their premises that resulted in the deaths of businessman Sphamandla Mabonga and his two bodyguards

The restaurant stated that Mabonga's group forcibly tried to enter while armed, prompting security and the Community Police Forum (CPF) to respond, leading to an escalation

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, questioning why the statement did not acknowledge the deaths, while some praised the restaurant for prioritising innocent lives

Solo Restaurant in Sandton has issued a statement after the shooting incident that happened at their premises which resulted in three people including businessman Sphamandla Mabonga's death.

Solo Restaurant situation explained

Social media has been buzzing following a fatal shooting at one of the most popular restaurants in Sandton. The shooting involved controversial businessman, Mabonga who was allegedly involved in hijacking cars and his two bodyguards. Mabonga became popular after dating Londie London.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the two bodyguards were confirmed dead on the scene while the businessman died later in the hospital. Part of the statement read:

"Two of the bodyguards were declared dead on scene while five victims (the man, two patrons, a CPF member and a security guard) were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries."

Solo Restaurant speaks out

The restaurant management issued a statement addressing the incident. They stated that a security breach incident happened at their establishment on 6 March 2025. The post further noted that to ensure a safe environment for their team and patrons, they have implemented a no-weapons policy on their premises, but Mabonga and his team tried to forcibly enter the premises on the above-stated date. Part of the statement read:

"On the evening of 6 March, a group of males attempted to forcibly enter our premises while armed. Our security personnel resisted their entry and the situation escalated. Fortunately, our security team and the Community Police Forum (CPF) responded swiftly and effectively to neutralise the threat.

"We extend our sincerest thoughts and prayers to the innocent parties who were injured during the incident. We wish them a full and speedy recovery."

Fans react to Solo Restaurant's statement

As expected, social media users shared mixed reactions to the statement. Many questioned why they did not address the issue of the three people who died during the altercation in the statement.

@Ncediso09 wrote:

"I like their statement, as it demonstrates a genuine concern for innocent lives while firmly rejecting those who attempted to force entry kahle kahle they are saying go to hell or futsek 😠🤣"

@afam_godfrey commented:

"Well articulated TRIUMPHANT STATEMENT no need to acknowledge the death of the enemy."

@FortuneNtokozo2 said:

"Under investigation but today in the morning they were seen cleaning the scene.😅😅😅🤝"

@ayanda_m04 added:

"They didn’t express any condolences where do you get that from? They don’t acknowledge that people were killed on their premises."

Sol Phenduka rants about people carrying guns

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the shootout that took place at the SOLO Sandton restaurant left many netizens and celebrities spooked after pictures and videos circulated on social media.

The Kaya 959 radio co-host and podcaster Sol Phenduka decided to rant about people who always carry guns wherever they go and the issue with them being trigger-happy and confident that they'll always come out on top just because they have a gun in their possession.

