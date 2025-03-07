South African media personality Sol Phenduka recently ranted about people who are always carrying guns

In a recent tweet, the Kaya 959 co-host questioned why gun carriers are always trigger happy and confident about coming out on top because they have a gun in their possession

This came after the SOLO Sandton restaurant fatal shootout made headlines on social media

Sol Phenduka ranted about people who are always carrying guns. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The shootout that took place at the SOLO Sandton restaurant left many netizens and celebrities spooked after pictures and videos circulated on social media.

Recently, the Kaya 959 radio co-host and podcaster Sol Phenduka decided to rant about people who always carry guns wherever they go and the issue with them being trigger happy and confident that they'll always come out on top just because they have a gun in their possession.

He wrote:

"People who have inkani because they carrying a gun. Why are you so confident that you'll come out on top when facing other people with guns?"

Netizens respond to Sol Phenduka's tweet

Many netizens reacted to Sol Phenduka's tweet about people who carry guns being trigger happy all the time. Here's what they had to say:

@tshepom619 said:

"Reminds of this incident...You must also be prepared to die if you gonna pull a gun on someone."

@Malusitheegoat wrote:

"It's the blood of Zulu brus. They get confidence from a gun. Nothing impresses them more than a gun."

@gndzongana responded:

"People who lack shooting skills often behave like that and die quickly. A skilled shooter possesses confidence and effectively subdues enemies without arrogance."

@MetsiPrince replied:

"I wonder too, I don’t even wanna have ikani for nothing cause some people have nothing to lose or aren’t sensible enough - life is way too fragile to lose it over temporary emotions of anger. I will walk away."

@HereWithShit mentioned:

"Sol we live in a sad world. This is everywhere, look right now, everyone is flaunting guns on social media. South Africa is worse, we've seen videos where a group of men firing guns in public, at funerals and so forth. Let this people die from what they wish for."

Londie London's ex Mabonga allegedly involved in Sandton shooting

Meanwhile, former The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London's ex-boyfriend Mabonga is trending for all the wrong reasons again.

The businessman, who was allegedly involved in car hijacking, was involved in a shootout at Solo Sandton, that led to the shooting of seven people, three reportedly died while four were injured.

According to a post shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @sanelenkosixx, Mabonga allegedly tried to force his way into the club after being banned from entering the place, resulting in a shootout that led to his death.

L'vovo slams brutality at Zanzou club

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kwaito legend L'vovo Derrango has urged South African celebrities to speak out against the inhumane treatment of patrons at the Zanzou Club in Pretoria. The star said the culprits in the case must be brought to book.

The Zanzou Club drama has caused an uproar in South Africa. Fans have been looking forward to seeing many artists condemn the brutality they saw in the viral videos, but many have remained mum. Popular stars like Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small have been urged to speak out against the inhumane treatment of patriots, but they have also remained quiet.

