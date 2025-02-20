L'vovo Derrango urged South African celebrities to condemn the brutality at Zanzou Club, calling for justice for the victims

Zanzou Club faced backlash after leaked videos showed bouncers assaulting patrons over unpaid bills, leading to its liquor license being revoked and the club shutting down

The whistleblower who exposed the assaults is now seeking government protection, claiming to have over 75 incriminating videos

Kwaito legend L'vovo Derrango has urged South African celebrities to speak out against the inhumane treatment of patrons at the Zanzou Club in Pretoria. The star said the culprits in the case must be brought to book.

L’vovo has urged artists to speak out against the Zanzou Club drama. Image: @lvovsa

Source: Instagram

L'vovo speaks out against brutality at Zanzou Club

The Zanzou Club drama has caused an uproar in South Africa. Fans have been looking forward to seeing many artists condemn the brutality they saw in the viral videos, but many have remained mum. Popular stars like Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small have been urged to speak out against the inhumane treatment of patriots, but they have also remained quiet.

Kwaito star L'vovo Derrango is the first musician to share his thoughts on the incident. Speaking to TimesLIVE, he urged fellow artists to speak out against the brutality at Zanzou Club. The star added that the bouncers at the club had no reason to treat their customers like that, no matter what their reasons were. He said:

"I call all the creative arts members to rally behind the victims to bring the culprits to book, because those acts were barbaric. No matter what the reasons are, no one deserves to be treated in that way. I'm saddened by the clips I saw."

The musician also stressed that as artists, these clubs are like their offices because that's where they hustle and get money.

What happened at Zanzou Club?

Zanzou Club started trending on social media after a former bouncer at the establishment leaked videos of some employees assaulting patrons after they allegedly failed to pay their bills.

The videos caused an uproar in South Africa, with many calling for the closure of the establishment. The club issued a statement acknowledging that the incident took place at their premises and ensured the public that they had dealt with the perpetrators.

The Gauteng Liquor Board also revoked Zanzou's liquor license and shut down the establishment. Videos circulating on social media also showed members of the MK Party blocking a truck that tried to move liquor and equipment from the premises.

Meanwhile, the bouncer who leaked the videos is begging the government for protection and revealed that he has over 75 incriminating videos.

L’vovo has called on fellow celebs to address the Zanzou Club saga. Image: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

Jackie Phamotse weighs in on Zanzou drama

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that controversial author Jackie Phamotse recently shared her views on the ongoing and trending drama regarding Zanzou nightclub in Hatfield, Pretoria.

Phamotse weighed in on the matter, urging netizens to stop going to nightclubs, and if they were already regulars, they should try their best to leave that culture for their safety as a lot of things happen in those clubs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News