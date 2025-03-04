A South African was apprehended at the Beitbridge Border Post by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) officials

The truck driver was attempting to smuggle dagga to the Democratic Republic of Congo through Zimbabwe

One social media user noted that it wasn't Zimbabweans doing something illegal in South Africa for a change

A South African truck driver was caught attempting to smuggle R608k worth of dagga into Zimbabwe. Image: Marco Longari/ Hinterhaus Productions

South Africans often complain about foreigners, particularly Zimbabweans, entering the country to commit crimes, but now the tables have been reversed.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) reported that they intercepted a South African truck driver attempting to smuggle dagga into Zimbabwe.

The individual, who was driving a South African-registered truck transporting vehicles, was stopped at the Beitbridge Border Post on 3 March 2025.

Driver apprehended with 163 kilograms of dagga

According to ZIMRA, 163 kilograms of dagga was hidden in the truck. The value is estimated at R608,000.

The dagga was found by ZIMRA customs officials and K9 units hidden beneath blankets and plastic wrapping.

“The truck, driven by an unidentified South African national, entered from South Africa and was en route to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), transiting through Zimbabwe and Zambia,” ZIMRA spokesperson Francis Chimanda said.

ZIMRA Commissioner-General Regina Chinamasa praised the bust, saying that they were committed to combatting smuggling.

“The smuggling of illegal drugs poses a significant threat to our society. ZIMRA remains committed to safeguarding our borders and preventing the flow of illicit substances,” she added.

You can watch the video of officials removing the dagga below.

The border is often a hotspot for criminal activity, but normally, it's Zimbabweans arrested for trying to sneak into South Africa. On 30 November 2024, eyebrows were raised when the South African National Defence Force claimed that pregnant Zimbabwean women were entering the country to give birth so their children could get access to social grants.

On 19 January 2025, the Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi defended his countrymen coming to SA, saying that migration was not a new phenomenon.

Social media users weigh in on bust

The news left some amused, as they noted that it was leaving the country as opposed to coming in.

Siyanda Mesiya Syera Twani joked:

“Why are they worrying if it is going out man? 🙉 That’s minus so many kilograms that we have inside our country now 🤣.”

Kick Samanyebela stated:

“It’s the opposite now.”

Mtobi Nash added:

“They are just scratching the surface. That border post is a crime scene 24/7. Tell us about the ones you didn't intercept.”

Darryn Clark said:

“No man shame. They need some as well, mos.”

Missy Hussl exclaimed:

“All they know is dagga. But can't do anything about actual crime. Sies.”

