Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi, has caused a stir online with his recent comments

Hamadziripi downplayed the movement of his fellow citizens into South Africa, saying migration was not a new thing

South Africans are unhappy with Hamadziripi's comments, complaining about the amount of foreigners in the country

Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi, has caused a stir online with his comments.

Source: Getty Images

David Hamadziripi has caused a stir online with his comments about South Africa.

Hamadziripi, the Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa, has downplayed the movement of his countrymen into Mzansi.

The ambassador explained that the migration was part of a broader, global phenomenon.

Hamadziripi defends Zimbabweans coming to SA

While explaining why so many of his countrymen come to South Africa, Hamadziripi said it was not unique to Zimbabweans.

While appearing on the SABC programme Face The Nation, he stated that people often left their countries for better opportunities elsewhere.

“Migration from Zimbabwe to South Africa is not a recent phenomenon. It is historical, and we can go back many years to see this pattern. Zimbabwe is not the only country with nationals who come to South Africa,” he said.

“Migration is an individual decision driven by various factors. Even in countries considered the best to live in, people migrate for better prospects,” Hamadziripi added.

The influx of foreigners into the country has caused a stir over the years, with many South Africans blaming illegal immigrants for high levels of crime and other social ills.

Numerous people cross the border from ZImbabwe into South Africa, while others find more illegal means. Image: Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

South Africans disagree with Hamadziripi’s statement

Hamadziripi’s comments didn’t sit well with many on social media, as they criticised the ambassador’s statement.

Baisi Mosoane-Pambo said:

“But please, not the whole country coming to South Africa, bathong.”

Tebogo M Ngobeni stated:

“Passing the buck. That ambassador is passing off their responsibility as a government of Zimbabwe to South Africa. As if South Africa is a babysitter or rich aunty left to take care of Zimbabweans.”

Kíng Kong said:

“They’ve failed their people; now they want them to feel like they are protecting them here, but they can’t improve their economy.”

Boikano Reikemetsi stated:

“He must take his people and go back home. Yaz Zimbabweans act like they are better than anyone.”

Ncuthu Mazangwa said:

“He should have just kept quiet because he has said absolutely nothing.”

Nduza Mpho added:

“Migration is not a problem; you are our brothers. The problem is those who illegally cross the borders and commit crime knowing very well they won't be caught or sit in prison for long.”

Elize Van Der Merwe stated:

“Just remember, charity begins at home🙄🙏.”

