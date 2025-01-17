South Africans are divided after a video surfaced showing a heated exchange between a local nurse and a Zimbabwean patient

Some social media users accused the nurse of being rude and having no respect for the patient, no matter her nationality

Other social media users have defended the nurse, saying that the patient needed to go back to her home for treatment

A viral video showing a heated exchange between a South African nurse and a Zimbabwean nurse has caused a stir online. Image: izusek/ Sharon Seretlo

GAUTENG — A viral video showing the interaction between a Zimbabwean patient and a South African nurse has divided social media.

The video, which was allegedly shot at a Midrand medical facility, shows a heated conversation between a patient who wanted a transfer letter to another doctor and a nurse who didn’t take her demands too kindly.

The video has sparked widespread debate online, as social media users are torn between who was right and who was wrong.

Patient calls the nurse fat

During one part of the video, the patient records her interaction with the nurse, asking her to check her blood pressure (BP).

The nurse replied that she doesn’t check BP, which prompted the patient to ask what she does. The South African can be heard responding that she sleeps, watches Netflix, and eats a lot.

“Ja, that’s why you are fat,” the patient can be heard replying.

Tensions escalate between nurse and patient

Things got heated between the pair when the patient demanded a transfer letter, saying she couldn’t wait any longer.

“I came here what time? I can’t wait anymore. Write me a transfer, let me go to the doctor,” she says.

The nurse, who appeared to be on her break, retorts that she won’t write the letter, no matter what.

“I won’t write you a transfer. Shout as much as you want, let everyone hear you. I won’t write you. Take a pic, here, sue me, post me, I will sue the f out of you,” she responds.

Video leaves social media divided

The video caused a stir online as social media users debated who was in the wrong. Some were disappointed with the nurse’s conduct, while others said the patient was rude. Her nationality was also a talking point on social media.

Those who defended the nurse

@destinyzee said:

“The same energy she has to record a South African nurse while demanding services is the same energy she should use to fight for services in her country.”

@Shokwakhe16 added:

“Everyone is tired of Zimbabweans. Please give our nurse a break.”

@pshift846 stated:

“Salute to this woman. She's a hero, and may our patriots ensure she's protected. We've had enough of illegal foreigners' entitlement. They've become so comfortable in South Africa that they think they can make demands.”

@Rea_Walker said:

“That’s why you’re fat? Lol, the audacity and entitlement of illegal foreigners is nuts.”

@msotras_finest added:

“The idea that someone in a foreign country is obligated to treat you well reeks of entitlement. Go home and fight to be entitled where you are supposed to be entitled vele😒.”

Those who defended the patient

@Zet_Ndlovukati said:

“These nurses treat everyone like this. You all remember a young girl who died because they didn't help her when she was raped? Anyone who finds this amusing is pathetic. You're an enabler of bad behaviour. If there are rules on treating immigrants, she needs to know and follow them.”

@Lynette_SA added:

“There’s an oath that nurses swear by, and there’s a line in there that says they will not discriminate based on race, religion or nationality. It doesn’t matter that she’s Zimbabwean. She deserves respect, too.”

@Pavement_Gwerer said:

“People don’t understand the jobs they’ve signed up for. A whole nurse swearing a patient😒whether she’s from Zimbabwe or America, treat patients with respect, no matter how much you think they don’t deserve the services of the country.”

@ZengFuey exclaimed:

“The only problem here is the same way she treats this lady will be the same way she will treat her fellow South Africans😒😏because ANC what what.”

@C_liveDj stated:

“This is sad. Our nurses are rude towards us, too.”

