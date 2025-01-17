A young South African lady puzzled Mzansi when she shared a back-to-school video of herself and her daughter

The pair attend the same school, which boggled many social media users who doubted their maths skills

The mother-daughter duo dressed neatly in their uniform and created content that went viral on TikTok

Teenage pregnancy has become a norm in South Africa as young girls go to school rocking their popped bellies.

Source: TikTok

The youngsters have been taught enough about contraceptives and practising safe "pleasure", but more and more of them become teenage parents.

Teenage mom attends same school as daughter

A young South African lady had Mzansi doubting their maths skills after sharing an interesting back-to-school video. The lady claimed to attend the same school as her daughter, which boggled her internet friends.

Thato Hatsi shared that she gave birth to her daughter at the age of 14, yet she’s already attending grade school with her. In a now-viral TikTok video, the mother-daughter duo is seen neatly dressed in their uniforms.

Their viral vlog features footage of them going to school and spending time together during break time. Social media users had many questions and jotted them down in a thread with 111 comments.

The teenage mom captioned her post:

“POV: Life didn’t end when you got pregnant at 14.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to teenage mom attending school with daughter

South Africans were gagged by one lady’s video and received a thread of comments from curious social media users. Some people wished her well:

@isSssTendOOrs asked:

“Where do you get the time to make a baby when you have homework and chores?”

@Melinen_MinkieTiva said:

“I love the fact that you stayed strong and continued with life, sis. I love this for you.

What a beautiful thing to see.”

@Pretty Shawdy said:

“You’re lying, she's your younger sister, please.”

@Anonymous ❤️ shared kind words:

“Keep such treasures and videos; they'll tell her a story when she grows up, and she'll know where you are coming from. Lastly, I'm proud of you. I see treasure when I look at this video.”

