Drama went on graduation day when a gent proposed to his girlfriend in the presence of his side chick

The fairytale moment lasted a few moments before the two women’s rage destroyed the chap’s Prince Charming moment

Social media users were highly entertained by the drama and joined the chat with 146 comments

Graduation day will always be memorable for those who witnessed the proposal drama in Richards Bay.

A dramatic graduation day proposal amused SA. Image: @somnyama_omnyama

Source: TikTok

The love triangle had many people confused as the gent had made his final pick yet couldn’t let go of his mistress.

Gent ruins graduation with controversial proposal

One chap wanted his graduation day to be memorable forever, so he got on one knee to ask the love of his life for her hand in marriage. The couple was seen excited and happy about their future life together.

After a few minutes, another woman came to the scene, fuming with rage, and confronted the gent. The hun was the grootman’s side chick who attacked her man for disrespecting her by proposing to the other woman.

The newly engaged hun made it clear that she wanted no drama in her life and returned the ring in seconds after learning the guy’s nasty ways. The mistress also rejected the ring and left the guy hopeless:

“I love you both.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to hilarious love triangle in viral TikTok video

Social media users were amazed by the short engagement and drama:

@Vincentia_💎 was convinced that the guy was a narcissist:

“Obviously, he hates them 'cause why do this on their special day.”

@Antoinette Matobole pointed out:

“You see how graduates handle such matters? Nobody slapped anybody for a man.”

@Lala said:

“I'm so proud of how these queens handled the matter.”

@Just_here _For a_good time said:

“What a rude thing to do on someone’s special day. Men liked to be known for their foul behaviour.”

@Mmangwedi🥰🤩 wondered:

“Why would the other girl ruin it for them, though? She should have waited, then addressed it the following day.”

@lioness was stunned:

“No, this can’t be real.”

3 More stories about weddings this by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News