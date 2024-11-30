The South African National Defence Force claimed that pregnant women entered the country illegally for benefits

The SANDF said the women purposefully have their children in the country so the kids get access to social grants

South Africans questioned whether foreigners could register their children as citizens of the country

South Africans are doubting the SANDF's claims that pregnant foreigners were entering SA illegally just so their children benefit from social grants. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/ Pekic

South Africans are questioning whether foreigners can access the country’s social grants.

Citizens are confused after a statement by the South African National Defence Force during operations along the Zimbabwean border.

According to the SANDF, Operation Corona found that pregnant women were crossing the border illegally just so they could access social grants for their children.

Increase in pregnant women entering SA

SANDF’s Major Shihlangoma Mahlahlane said there was an increase in pregnant women entering the country to register their children as South African citizens.

He explained that the high cost of living and lack of jobs in neighbouring countries made many desperate to enter South Africa.

“Pregnant females cross into South Africa and, after giving birth in the South African hospital, they will try to register their child as South African to obtain the child grant,” said Mahlahlane.

SANDF uncovered this while conducting night patrols in a bid to combat illegal immigration.

Mzansi questions whether it’s possible

The news angered some people but left others more confused.

South Africans questioned whether foreigners could register their children as citizens of the country.

@janefernan30729 said:

“How is this allowed? Surely, they need both parents’ IDs. This sounds like a scam.”

@_JS_Bond_ added:

“When did SA have birthright citizenship?”

Eloy Tauzene asked:

“Is that possible?”

Phumzani Tshabalala said:

“Doesn't SANDF know that no one can get citizenship for their child if they are born here while being a foreigner? Unless one of the parents is South African.”

Jacob Israel Rammusa asked:

“How's this even possible? Stop insulting our intelligence.

