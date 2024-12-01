The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has faced allegations of ill-discipline and misconduct

Minister Angie Motshekga said the entire SANDF can't be blamed because of a few isolated incidents

South Africans don't believe a word the minister says, saying she isn't qualified for the role

Minister of Defence Angie Motshekga has shot down claims of rampant misconduct within the South African National Defence Force, but South Africans don't agree. Darren Stewart/ Roberta Ciuccio

There is no general misconduct within the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

That's according to Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga, who shot down allegations against the SANDF.

Motshekga defended her department following a question by Economic Freedom Fighters MP Carl Niehaus in parliament.

Minister says misconduct is not the norm

While admitting she was aware of incidents where members were found guilty of ill-discipline and misconduct, the minister stated that it didn't mean the entire SANDF was to blame.

“The matter of ill-discipline must not be taken as a broad generalisation as if it is the majority of our troops. There is no rampant ill-discipline,” she said.

Motshekga was referring to an incident last year where eight soldiers were sent home from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following serious misconduct allegations, including sexual abuse.

Disciplinary measures in place

The minister added that the SANDF had mechanisms in place to deal with such issues and that harsh disciplinary actions were also available.

She added that disciplinary actions could involve sentences handed out by military courts, including jail terms or even possible dismissals.

South Africans don't believe Motshekga

Social media users questioned the minister's experience running the SANDF, saying her statement meant nothing as a result.

Sandra Cunningham said:

"She has absolutely no experience in this line of work, so what would she know? Anyone with common sense knows she doesn't belong in this position, but she's an ANC cadre, so it's okay."

Gregory Garcez added:

Minister, why do you think so many of the SANDF personnel left the various forces within a year or two after integration? No discipline.

Gibbs Mjoli Gibisa asked:

"What does she know about the military?"

Lefu R Ramatla questioned:

"Who would expect her to concur?"

Neels De Bruyn stated:

"She can dismiss it all she wants. We know the truth."

