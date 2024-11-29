Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has extended the validity of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

The previous deadline for Zimbabweans to apply for a new one-year permit to remain in the country was 29 November

South Africans are fuming with the minister, questioning why he prioritised foreigners over South Africans

South Africans are not happy with Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber.

The minister has been criticised online following his decision to extend the validity of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP).

The previous deadline for Zimbabweans to apply for a new one-year permit to remain in the country was Friday, 29 November.

Minister extends ZEP deadline

In the government gazette, Schreiber announced that the ZEP was extended to 28 November 2025.

The ZEP allowed Zimbabwean nationals who did not have a general work visa in South Africa to apply for a new one-year exemption permit, which would have been valid until 29 November 2025.

"I have done this in order to fulfil the duty placed on me by the Gauteng High Court to consult the affected ZEP holders and all other stakeholders," Schreiber said.

The Gauteng High Court found that the termination of the ZEP, which was in June 2023, was unlawful.

South Africans unhappy with decision

The extension of the permit means that all holders remain valid for the next 12 months.

"No holder of a ZEP may be arrested, ordered to depart or be detained for purposes of deportation or deported in terms of Section 34 of the Immigration Act for any reason related to him or her not having any valid exemption certificate," Schreiber said.

South Africans are unhappy with Schreiber’s decision, criticising him for allowing foreign nationals to stay in the country.

