Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi showed off the vehicles that were handed to the South African Police Services in the province

The rides included a fleet of Volkswagen sports cars which caused a stir and distastefulness among the Mzansi people

The Premier said that he is committed to resourcing the battle against crime in the Gauteng province

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi took to his X account and flexed the police vehicles that will be handed over to the SAPS.

Gauteng SAPS were handed a fleet of VW sports cars. Images: @Picture alliance, @Gallo Images

In a video he uploaded, the cars included a fleet of stunning Volkswagen rides. The Premier said the rides will help fight against crime in Gauteng to the next level. He added that he is committed to bringing about a safer province.

This comes as South Africa is approaching the festive season, when people will be going in and out of provinces and the country. At this time, criminals also find the opportunity to commit their legal activities the most. Though the Premier’s intentions are good, Mzansi couldn’t help but criticise the use of VWs by the SAPS.

Gauteng SAPS officers get sports cars

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi reacts to the SAPS luxurious cars

The online community reacted, saying VWs are luxurious to be used by South African Police members to get their job done. See the comments below:

@Nolofy wrote:

“Wowww mara why…In USA they dont drive Sports cars but sedans, suvs with bullbars. Not a single GTi car in USA.. Vrrrphaaaa for Saps.. Yooo huuu e e”

@shai_khutso commented:

"Right move Premier @Lesufi , can I get one which I will used to go around encouraging those that are doing good not to give up."

@lukheleomega

“I fully agree that tools are essential in the fight against crime in the province. However, do we really need to purchase sports cars, or could the same results be achieved with a more affordable vehicle?”

@T_mmifi said:

“Can I have one car, I saw a lot of GTI’s and I think I deserve one.”

