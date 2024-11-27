The Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, took a journalist task, accusing them of sensationalism

Newzroom Afrika posted a video of an interview with a young woman who struggled to continue with her education because of an ID mishap

Schreiber replied and said the fault lay with the education officials, and South Africans called journalists out

JOHANNESBURG — The Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber defended his department from "sensational journalism" after a clip of an interview went viral.

Schreiber defends Home Affairs

@Leon_Schreib posted a scathing criticism of a Nezroom Arika journalist who posted an interview with a Johannesburg matriculant who claimed her identity was stolen. She said she could not apply for tertiary because of the mishap.

Schreiber jumped into the fray and slammed the journalist. He said the journalist was "more interested in generating a story" and not helping the teenager. Schreiber confirmed that the Department attended to the issue and found that her identity was not stolen. Instead, the education officials made an error during the exam period.

"It is deeply regrettable when inflammatory stories are valued above factual verification and actually solving problems," he said.

South Africans disappointed in journalists

Netizens furiously tore into the journalist and called out careless journalism.

Rookie said:

"There should be some form of repercussion for these so-called journalists and reporters. The amount of damage, reputational, monetary or otherwise, these sensationalists can cause is incomprehensible."

Alettaha said:

"MSM cannot function if they cannot sensationalize a story."

Katia Beeden said:

"Fake journalism has gotten out of control. When will these journalists be held accountable?"

Some supported the journalist

SirNgov asked:

"Are you happy that it had to take the media house or journalist to make the department act on what they should've acted on without the matter hitting the headlines?"

Adriaan Boshoff Jr said:

"We all know that if the story was not covered by the media, this girl would not have been assisted."

