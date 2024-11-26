Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited Thabisile Primary School in Soweto

A Grade 2 pupil from the school passed away from eating biscuits from a spaza shop

South Africans are questioning why no one has been held accountable for all the deaths

Gauteng Education MEC Visits Soweto School After Pupil’s Death, Clears Nutrition Programme of Fault

Source: Getty Images

The school nutrition programme is not to blame for the death of a learner at Thabisile Primary School.

That’s according to Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, who visited the area on Monday, 25 November.

The MEC visited the area following the death of a Grade 2 pupil from the school.

8-year-old dies in Diepkloof, Soweto

Members of the provincial education department visited the school in Diepkloof following the death of an eight-year-old in hospital.

The Grade 2 pupil fell ill last week after she allegedly ate biscuits that she bought from a local spaza shop.

Following allegations that the school’s nutrition programme could be at fault, health and environment authorities visited and cleared the school of wrongdoing.

MEC waiting for the autopsy

The Department of Education has since closed all food sales in schools to minimise cases while investigations continue.

The MEC also added that they were waiting for the autopsy report before taking further action.

“In principle we must really wait for the post-mortem, and we’ll get a sense of what could have led to this,: he said.

He added that the school’s nutrition programme could not be at fault; otherwise, more kids would have fallen ill.

South Africans weigh in on latest case

With another child succumbing to what has been termed foodborne illnesses, South Africans expressed concern at how little was still being done.

Thando Micaela said:

“He must check all the suppliers for the school nutrition program.”

Tumi Mokae added:

“As long as it doesn't affect their children, we are on our own.”

Mandla Zondi stated:

“Nobody is being prosecuted nor punished for any of these deaths but given a way out to register their businesses. Our media and politicians are okay with the status quo until a politician suffers a similar predicament. Cry our beloved country.”

Faith Hester Mhlanga said:

“There must be intense education given to children about buying food from Spaza shops. Similar to how they were taught the risks associated with not wearing masks during Covid-19.”

Aubrey Richard McGarry added:

“Suspected poisonous food is not good enough. What poison was this food contaminated with?

Itumeleng Lorenzo Mabele asked:

“Why hasn't the government declared a state of disaster? Is it because poor kids are dying?”

Millar Milton stated:

“I’m starting to think that the ruling party knows something.

Source: Briefly News