Blue Bulls rugby player Ngcebo Thusi appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 6 February

The 23-year-old was arrested in connection with Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Ntokozo Xaba’s murder

Scores of university students rallied in support of the slain woman and called for Thusi’s bail to be denied

PRETORIA - Rugby player Ngcebo Thusi briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 6 February following his arrest.

Rugby player Ngcebo Thusi appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court for the alleged murder of TUT student, Ntokozo Xaba. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

Thusi was nabbed in connection with the murder of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student, Ntokozo Xaba. The slain woman was a third-year university student and had allegedly been drinking with her friends and ex-boyfriend.

Xaba and Thusi allegedly left together on Wednesday, 1 February. Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello told TimesLIVE that the 21-year-old was stabbed to death and was found at the campus residence the next day.

The case was postponed to Monday, 13 February. After the matter was finalised for the day, numerous students began singing and chanting outside the courtroom.

Thusi is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

According to News24, one of the students addressed the crowd and vowed to fight against Thusi being granted bail. Meanwhile, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) also plans to call for the rugby player’s bail to be denied.

Mzansi reacts to Ngcebo Thusi’s court appearance

@SygnorJayt said:

“What’s wrong with these boys, what kind of animals are they now?”

@ApheMakhanya commented:

“Another woman's life taken away by a man.”

@tshabalalafusi2 added:

“Not all men, yes, but all women are scared.”

Blade Nzimande to set up GBV programme after murder of TUT student, allegedly by Blue Bulls player ex-boyfriend

Briefly News also reported that the tragic murder of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) third-year student Ntokozo Xaba has caught the attention of Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Blade Nzimande.

21-Year-old Xaba was found with multiple stab wounds at her residence on Thursday, 2 February.

Nzimande has decided to launch a gender-based violence awareness programme at the university in honour of Xaba.

Source: Briefly News