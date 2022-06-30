The four men accused of Thorisho Themane's murder in 2019 have been sentenced to 10 years in prison

At the time of the death, the men were minors and the incident was recorded; they are all over 18 now

The deputy judge president who handed down the sentence described the murder as horrible and painful

LIMPOPO - Four men were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the murder of Thorisho Themane, who was brutally assaulted and killed in Polokwane in 2019.

Kgothatso Teffo, 18, Raofa Mahloromela Vincent Mothomela, 18, Tshiamo Miyeni, 19, and Lesetja Kabelo Ramokgopa, 20, were sentenced on Wednesday, 29 June in the Limpopo High Court.

Four men accused of Thorisho Themane's murder were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. Image: Getty image & Thoriso Themane/Facebook

The violent incident was recorded on video and was widely shared on social media. Themane was assaulted by six teenagers and two adults and only four of them were found guilty, TimesLIVE reported. At the time of the death, the men were minors and have now turned 18 years or older. The sentence will be divided between rehabilitation youth centres and prisons when they turn 21.

The two adults accused of the murder, Chuene Maleka and Alfred Mothapo, were found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They were sentenced to an R20 000 fine or five years behind bars.

According to News24, Deputy Judge President Violet Semenya, who handed down the sentence, described the murder as horrible and painful. Semenya said Themane could not defend himself and described the act as a sheep being led to slaughter. She added that the accused enjoyed the attack.

South Africans are outraged over the sentence and believe that 10 years is far too little time for murder:

@261810P said:

“10 years? After they proudly carried his lifeless body and took a video?”

@333QB1 commented:

“10 years, 10 years for taking someone else away forever. How do you justify that?”

@The_J_Bros posted:

“10? Life is indeed cheap in SA. God help us.”

@MalesaJohnny added:

“This justice system is a joke, 10 years of what while somebody' lost his life, those m******s deserved hasher sentences than that.”

