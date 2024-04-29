Top SA celebs, including Abdul Khoza and Khayakazi Kula, joined the judging panel for the auditions at AMPA Studios for KOS Talent Management

Over 300 hopefuls showcased their talent, impressing the judges with their passion and authenticity

Gogo Manzini praised the celebrity panel for their dedication, noting their desire to see others succeed in the entertainment industry

Hundreds of talented South Africans hoping to get into the entertainment industry thronged the AMPA Studios at Newtown Junction Mall to try out for some auditions.

Khayakazi Kula and Abdul Khoza were among the celebrities who were scouting for new talent. Image: @abdul_khoza and @khayakazikula

Source: Instagram

Top SA celebs scout for new talent

KOS Talent Management owned by Tyra 'Gogo Manzini' Sindane made a call for new talent to join the agency, and it's safe to say Mzansi answered the call.

According to ZiMoja, more than 300 people attended the audions which were chaired by the award-winning star Abdul Khoza, Khayakazi Kula, Brian Sindane, and model Emelda Gininda.

Speaking to the publication, Emelda said she could not believe the amount of talent the young people who attended the auditions had. Khayakazi and Abdul also shared that it was refreshing to see so many talented South Africans. Khayakazi even admitted that some of the attendees reminded her of her young self.

Why were the stars chosen to judge the auditions?

Gogo Manzini said the four celebrities were selected for a special reason. She noted that not only are they talented and have exposure, but they are also passionate. Tyra shared that the event went way past their finishing time but the panel kept on working.

"They are passionate actors. They are real, authentic people, who love what they do and want to see others flourish."

