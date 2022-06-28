The body of a missing 31-year-old woman was found by search and recovery teams in a Benoni mineshaft

Two suspects, who were seen forcing her into a car boot at the Kgaphamadi village, were arrested for murder

During the search and recovery efforts, an unidentified body was also retrieved from the same mineshaft

GAUTENG - The body of 31-year-old Refiloe Malope, who was allegedly abducted in May, was recovered from a Benoni mineshaft on Monday, 27 June.

Following an intense four-hour-long mission, the body was eventually retrieved. Malope was allegedly kidnapped by two suspects who were seen forcing her into a car boot at the Kgaphamadi village in Limpopo.

The body of an abducted Limpopo woman found was found at a Benoni mineshaft. Image: @VehicleTrackerz/Twitter & Stock image

Several teams assisted with the mission, including the Gauteng search and rescue units of the police from Benoni, Tshwane, Sedibeng, West Rand K9, Tshwane K9, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane municipality disaster teams and Limpopo provincial organised crime unit. According to TimesLIVE, two suspects, Sgt Thabo Letudi Moses Mokoana and Modirelwa Maxwell Mokoana, were arrested in connection with the murder last week.

Limpopo police commissioner Luitentent-General Thembi Hadebe said teams hope the recovery of Malope's body will bring closure to her family and strengthens the case against the accused.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Nebo Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 30 June, for a formal bail application. During the search and recovery efforts, an unidentified body was also retrieved from the same mine shaft. News24 reported that investigations are underway to determine the cause of death.

SA disturbed by recovery

Social media users are in mourning over the senseless killing:

Motsamai Motloung said:

"This country is a crime scene starting from parliament so nothing can come right under the corrupt states."

Panki Rasoeu posted:

"Wondering where is our country heading with such cruelty."

Sandy Sandiswa Mfana wrote:

"This is very sad, I really thought she was alive. Glad her body is found at least so her family can give her a decent send-off. Condolences to the family at large."

Thusani Murunwa Singo added:

"I actually thought she would be found alive."

