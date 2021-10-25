Vicki Terblanche, 42, was discovered buried in a shallow grave after being reported missing by her boyfriend

The SAPS has since arrested her boyfriend and his friend and they now facing murder charges

Both men will be making a court appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Monday, 25 October

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

GQEBERHA - The South African Polices Services have apprehended Vicki Terblanche's boyfriend after she was found buried in a shallow grave in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The 42-year-old's boyfriend reported her missing on Thursday, 21 October at Mount Road Police Station. On 23 October, Terblanche's body was found in an open field.

42-year-old Vicki Terblanche was found in a shallow grave two days after she was reported missing. Image: Jesse Van Rensburg

Source: Facebook

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu says the police were called to a suspicious house on Friday night. On arrival, they found the place in a shambles with the doors left wide open, reports News24.

While investigating, a 32-year-old man walked in and confirmed he was the owner of the house. The police realised that he was the same person who reported his girlfriend missing.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Terblanche's boyfriend was taken into custody for questioning and led the police to another man's house, aged 24. The man turned out to be the boyfriend's friend and he was also arrested.

The police found Terblanche's body at around 3am on Saturday following investigations.

According to IOL, the men have been charged with the murder of Terblanche and are expected to appear in the Gqberha Magistrate's Court on Monday, 25 October. Police are still investigating how she died and a post mortem is currently being conducted.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the murder of Vicki Terblanche:

@CuddlesJust said:

"We have a serious problem with GBV in this country and we must never be desensitised to it like corruption."

@mbuso_siera said:

"Why are these people killing pretty women!"

@NDZ_1920 said:

"The saddest part is to be approached by someone saying they want a relationship with you, and you say yes not knowing you are going to pay with your life for loving this person. May her Soul RIP."

@leendiewear said:

"I've watched too many ID documents to know that he killed her! *allegedly*"

@MoragSwan said:

"These killings of girlfriends and wives is so tragic. Men!!!!!"

@Eishmeagain said:

"Seriously, apart from Rosemary Ndlovu, every other murder is committed by men. SATAFRIKA do something to teach boys and men to respect human life."

Missing doctor found, 28-year-old missing since Friday, investigation to continue

Briefly News previously reported that Doctor Ayanda Dlamini's family began to panic when she booked off work shortly after attending an interview in Chatsworth.

Her cellphone was turned off and she was last seen driving between Ballito and Verulam over the weekend with a man at the wheel. Reports also indicate that another male had been in the back seat, according to Reaction Unit South Africa.

Her family received a call from a man using her cellphone stating that she had booked into a lodge in Esnembe, KZN.

Source: Briefly.co.za