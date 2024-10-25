Oscar Mabunyane has urged ANC members to accept that the party failed to win a majority in the elections

The Eastern Cape Premier wants fellow members to accept the Government of National Unity

ANC NEC members and the South African Communist Party have been vocal critics of the new government

Easter Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane urged ANC members to support the Government of National Unity. Image: Lulama Zenzile.

Source: Getty Images

Oscar Mabuyane has appealed to fellow African National Congress members to support the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The Eastern Cape Premier also urged party members to stop being "denialists" about the GNU.

Speaking recently at an ANC Women's League event, he said that the party had no option but to form a coalition with other parties. This comes after the ANC failed to receive the majority in the national elections in May.

Mabuyane says GNU needs to be supported

The Premier has now reiterated that the coalition government was formed to serve the interests of all South Africans and needed to be supported.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"There are people who hate the ANC with a passion and some ANC members are criticising the government of national unity.

“Stop being denialists. The ANC has lost the elections. We attained 40% for national elections,” he said.

He urged them to accept the reality, adding that the GNU had "outstanding leadership" that the country needed after the general elections.

Mabuyane continued that some thought the ANC would collapse after it didn’t get a majority, but that was not the case. He urged members to be humble in defeat and return to the drawing board.

ANC and SACP members criticise GNU

The ANC’s tripartite alliance member, the South African Communist Party (SACP), has been vocal about their unhappiness with the GNU.

Previously, ANC NEC members like Zweli Mkhize and Lindiwe Sisulu were among those most critical of the new government.

ANC members and the SACP were unhappy that the party had aligned with other parties like the Democratic Alliance.

They have argued that the party should align with the likes of the Economic Freedom Fighters and the MK Party.

SACP boycott GNU celebrations

In a related article, the SACP confirmed that they were boycotting the ANC’s GNU event.

Briefly News reported that the ANC held the event to celebrate 100 days of the GNU.

The SACP is unhappy that the ANC has formed a government together with the DA.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News