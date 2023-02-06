Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande will launch a gender-based violence awareness programme in response to the murder of TUT student, Ntokozo Xaba

The third-year student was found stabbed to death at her off-campus residence, Ekhaya Junction, on Thursday, 2 February

Xaba's ex-boyfriend, a Blue Bulls junior rugby player, has been arrested in connection with the student's brutal murder

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PRETORIA - The tragic murder of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) third-year student Ntokozo Xaba has caught the attention of Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Blade Nzimande.

The murder of TUT student Ntokozo Xaba has inspired Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to set up a GBV awareness programme. Image: Christoph Soeder/Getty & @Thob_zeer/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

21-Year-old Xaba was found with multiple stab wounds at her off-campus residence on Thursday, 2 February.

Nzimande has decided to launch a gender-based violence awareness programme at the university in honour of Xaba.

The higher education minister said that violence against doesn't just devastate victims and their families, but carries significant social and economic costs, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

To address GBV in SA institutions, Nzimabde will launch the Transforming MENtalities Initiative. The programme will mobilise men to be champions of a society free from gender biases, stereotypes, violence and discrimination.

Blue Bulls junior player suspected of brutally murdering Xaba

The night before she was brutally murdered, on Wednesday, 1 February, Xaba went out with her friends and her ex-boyfriend, who is allegedly a junior player for the Blue Bulls.

The friends claim they left the pair alone that evening and Xaba was found dead the next morning.

The rugby player was taken in for questioning on Friday, 3 February and is expected to appear in the Pretoria Regional Court on Monday, 6 February, EWN reported.

Nzimande praised the police for their swift response in detaining the Blue Bulls player and making headway in the murder case.

South Africans are fed up that another woman was killed, allegedly at the hands of her ex

Citizens complained about how frequently femicide and GBV take place in South Africa

Below are some comments:

@MSAKAZI_RSA said:

"Men are the problem on this earth, nothing will convince otherwise."

@Pearl_Ndlazi claimed:

"May her soul rest in peace. This will never end, until our justice system starts working FOR the victims."

@BiyongoPhila asked:

"Rest in peace, my angel. Dying at the hands of men seems like a norm in this country. Can you imagine how drained and tired we are?!"

@khuselwa_mnt mourned:

"Yoh! She was such a beautiful girl. May her soul rest in peace."

@PortiaMaphakisa added:

"Imagine classes haven't even begun and registrations are still underway and this has already happened."

Missing mother of 3’s burnt body found in Mahikeng bushes: “We want justice for Rorisang,” family demands

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a family's world was turned upside down after the gruesome discovery of their missing loved one's burned remains in a bush in Lokaleng, Mahikeng.

South Africans were first alerted that Rorisang Baakwanlanya was missing when her brother, Kagiso Moepetsane, posted a tweet asking the public to help locate his missing sister on 29 January.

According to Moepetsane, his sister disappeared on 25 January somewhere in the Mafikeng area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News