A family's search for their loved one ended in tragedy after the body of a young mother of three was discovered in Mahikeng

Rorisang Baakwanlanya was found burned beyond recognition and could only be identified by her tattoos

The woman went missing on 25 January after allegedly storming off following a fight with her boyfriend

MAHIKENG - A family's world has been turned upside down after the gruesome discovery of their missing loved one's burned remains in a bush in Lokaleng, Mahikeng.

South Africans were first alerted that Rorisang Baakwanlanya was missing when her brother Kagiso Moepetsane posted a tweet asking the public to help locate his missing sister on 29 January.

According to Moepetsane, his sister disappeared on 25 January somewhere in the Mafikeng area.

At the time of her disappearance, Baakwalanya had been living with her boyfriend. When the family contacted him on 27 January, he said he had no idea where Baakwalanya was, saying she stormed off after they fought.

A few days after Moepetsane's social media campaign started, he received information from a woman on Facebook that Mahikeng police had found a body in the bushes.

According to IOL, the victim's sisters travelled from Rustenburg to Mahikeng to identify the body. Baakwalanya's body was so severely burnt she could only be identified through her tattoos.

Family demands justice for the murder of their loved one

The grieving family wants police to find whoever is responsible for killing their loved one.

Moepetsane demanded:

"We want justice for Rorisang and we want police to do their job.”

Though questions are circulating about who could have done such a terrible thing to Baakwalanya, the family is shying away from speculation.

However, Moepetsane did share another tweet claiming that GBV played a role in his sister's murder.

The grieving brother added:

"The family [doesn't] want to point fingers at anyone or cast aspersions on people who might be innocent."

Rorisang Baakwalanya left behind an 11-month-old baby and two older children.

SA mourns the brutal passing of Rorisang Baakwalanya

South Africans are shocked by the beautiful woman's brutal murder.

Here are some reactions:

Lizzy Seotimeng commented:

"People are wicked and cruel. Hopefully, the truth will be revealed and will help the family to get closure."

Dineo Precious Barnett marvelled:

"Yoh this is very sad. The boyfriend did not bother looking for her...nyaaa man!"

Tshwenyego Enock complained:

"People are no longer afraid to do whatever they want, the reason we don't have justice anymore in South Africa."

Franciska Isaacs mourned:

"What a beautiful lady…RIP and Condolences to the family."

Marita Oosthuizen asked:

"What is wrong with people?!!"

Paseka Maqaza speculated:

"That boyfriend killed her."

Khumo Molosiwa pondered:

“She left after they had a fight” hmmm."

Sive Mjakada exclaimed:

"Yhooo South Africa is out of control now. If the death penalty isn't back within 10yrs, many will be dead."

