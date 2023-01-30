A family went on vacation in Turkey and were in shock when they tried to check into their hotel

The South African family was expecting beautiful lodgings but found a building that was half-standing instead

The TikTok went viral as people were in stitches over the family's reaction to falling for a cruel scam

A family from South Africa went on vacation. The TikTokker and his relatives were in Turkey, where they were surprised to see the state of their hotel.

A family was meant to stay at a hotel in Turkey but found a run-down building instead.

The video had people in stitches as the family saw their hotel building in ruins. Many people cracked jokes about the family's experience.

South African family gets scammed during holiday

A TikTok clip posted by @dieleonlottering shows how he reacted to seeing the accommodations. The video shows him and his family wondering where they would sleep as they tend to a building that looked like it was blown up.

South African users react to families' vacation accommodation

Netizens always enjoy seeing people have family time and many were in stitches over this one's experience. Many have endless puns about how a family now had half of their hotel fee.

wikus roux commented:

"Open plan design."

Odin's Mum commented:

"360 Degrees of open view."

terribletew commented:

"Hows the aircon in the room?"

Stacy_Yt7 commented:

"Lol askies."

shammoodley392 commented:

"Great aircondioning."

markantald commented:

"Room with the “hole” view."

Someone commented:

"I mean it is technically half off."

